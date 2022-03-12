Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Short Interest Update

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 406.0% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVKY remained flat at $$38.29 during trading on Friday. Pao Novatek has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $220.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

