Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of 769.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 799,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

