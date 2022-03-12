Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMPHF remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. 24,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,480. Imperial Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
