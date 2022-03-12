CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 448.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

CSL stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

