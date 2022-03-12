Barton Investment Management Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 112,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.