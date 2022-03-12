Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.