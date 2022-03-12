Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,499. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.