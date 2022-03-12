$0.52 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 281,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

