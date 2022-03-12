The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 239,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,377. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

