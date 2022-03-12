Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.79.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,171. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.