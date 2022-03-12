Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.