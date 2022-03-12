Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

