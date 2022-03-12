Information Services Group, Inc. (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

III stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 393,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,091. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $357.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

