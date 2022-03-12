Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,750,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. 445,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,650. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.