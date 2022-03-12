Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,131. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

