Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,206,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after buying an additional 100,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

TSN stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $87.64. 3,017,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.