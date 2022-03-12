iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

