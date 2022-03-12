Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Outfront Media reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OUT stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,977. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

