ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECTM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 46,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,252. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 50.94%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

