ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 520.0% in February

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITVPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

ITVPY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 9,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,392. ITV has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

