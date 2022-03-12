Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 323,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

