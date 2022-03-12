Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $137,847.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 106.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00222587 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

