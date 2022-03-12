Analysts Set ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 406,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

