iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $38,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 146,537 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 119,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 516,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,150. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

