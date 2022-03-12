Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 101,336 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $5.397 dividend. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

