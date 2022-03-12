Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. 3,873,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

