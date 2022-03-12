Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313,172 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 6,321,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

