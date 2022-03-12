Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 238,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,516. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $65,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

