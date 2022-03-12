Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Shares of MBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.
About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
