Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,640. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572,942 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

