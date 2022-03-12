Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE BP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. 19,549,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

