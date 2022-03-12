NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $342,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

