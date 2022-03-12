iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $128.50. 5,043,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

