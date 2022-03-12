Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 5,737,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

