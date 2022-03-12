Accel Wealth Management Has $309,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21.

