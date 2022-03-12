$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.74 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

