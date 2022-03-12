Needham & Company LLC Lowers AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $3.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

