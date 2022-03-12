382,778 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 382,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 1,216,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.