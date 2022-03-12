CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

