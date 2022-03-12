EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lifted by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

