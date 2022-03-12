Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

