Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $157.07. 2,063,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,264. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

