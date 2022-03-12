Great Elm Capital Co. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GECC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

