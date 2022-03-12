CX Institutional Acquires 1,947 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

