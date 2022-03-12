iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 359,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

