Breiter Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

