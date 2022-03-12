Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 176 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

