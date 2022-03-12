Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.