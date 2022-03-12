Thomasville National Bank Invests $240,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

AMAT stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

