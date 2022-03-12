Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 835 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 242.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

